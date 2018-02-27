

The Canadian Press





WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a worker at the Brucejack Mine north of Stewart in the northwestern corner of the province.

The coroner says a man in his 50s, who has not been named, was fatally injured at the mine late Sunday afternoon, but a cause of death is still under investigation.

Vancouver-based Pretium Resources announced last summer it had poured its first gold at the Brucejack Mine.

The facility is ramping-up operations with a goal of steady production by the middle or later part of this year.