Worker fatally injured at Brucejack Mine in northwestern B.C.
The BruceJack Mine in northwestern British Columbia is seen in this image from the Pretium website.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 8:58AM PST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2018 8:59AM PST
WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death of a worker at the Brucejack Mine north of Stewart in the northwestern corner of the province.
The coroner says a man in his 50s, who has not been named, was fatally injured at the mine late Sunday afternoon, but a cause of death is still under investigation.
Vancouver-based Pretium Resources announced last summer it had poured its first gold at the Brucejack Mine.
The facility is ramping-up operations with a goal of steady production by the middle or later part of this year.