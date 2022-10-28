Worker dies at B.C. gold mine, operations suspended

A worker has died after an incident at a B.C. gold mine, leading to operations being suspended while an investigation is underway.

In a statement, Newcrest Mining Limited said a worker died at the Brucejack Mine, which is north of Stewart, in the province’s northwestern corner. The fatal incident happened last Saturday and involved a contract worker from Procon, the company said.

"This is devastating news that no one ever wants to hear. The feeling of profound sadness when a life is lost is never forgotten," said Sandeep Biswas, Newcrest's managing director and CEO, in a news release.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and those close to our colleague during this very difficult and emotional time."

Biswas said incident management crews and rescue crews worked "around the clock" to make sure teams were able to safely access the site of the incident.

"The loss of a colleague is far reaching and long lasting. This incident is a stark reminder that there is nothing more important than people’s safety, health and wellbeing," he said.

Operations are suspended for now while investigations are being conducted, Newcrest's statement said.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to B.C.'s Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for more information.