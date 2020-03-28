VANCOUVER -- A London Drugs in downtown Vancouver is warning the public that one of its pharmacy staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person works at the Georgia and Granville location of London Drugs, and last worked on March 18. The worker was asymptomatic at that time, but has since been self-isolating at home.

The Georgia and Granville location remains closed, the retailer said in a statement. It will not reopen until Vancouver Coastal Health gives permission.

London Drugs staff have been surface cleaning every hour “at all customer touch points,” the company said. When the stores close, there is also a daily deep clean.

If customers have prescriptions they were waiting to pick up at the Georgia and Granville location, they can instead pick them up at 1187 Robson St.