Two women were hospitalized Tuesday night in the Fraser Valley after a frantic attempt to rescue their dog from an oncoming train ended in disaster.

Police said the victims were walking the dog around 9 p.m. at the Yale Road railway crossing in Rosedale, a farming-based community east of Chilliwack, when the animal ran onto the tracks.

The women tried to help the dog, but ended up getting struck themselves.

"The westbound CP train was approaching and they were trying to retrieve the dog from the tracks," Cpl. Mike Rail of the RCMP's Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said.

"The dog didn't make it."

Both women suffered undisclosed injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Witnesses told CTV News they were thrown from the tracks and landed in some blackberry bushes.

Sandy Arnold said she and her husband live right at the crossing, and could hear something was wrong as the train was approaching.

"The train just laid on its horn and laid on its brakes. My husband came in and said somebody just got hit at the crossing," Arnold said.

The couple called 911 and went outside to comfort the victims until paramedics arrived.

"One of the girls was laying down and one was sitting up and they kept yelling about this dog," Arnold Sadly, police confirmed the dog suffered fatal injuries.

Paramedics worked on one victim for about an hour before airlifting her to Royal Columbian Hospital. The other was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital in an ambulance.

The RCMP said the unfortunate accident should serve as a reminder to stay a good distance away from railway tracks, which are private property.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP detachment.