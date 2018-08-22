

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Richmond have issued a warning to the public following two incidents on Tuesday night during which women were pepper sprayed by a pair of unknown men.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the first incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Alexandra Road. Police said two women were approached by two men and sprayed while leaving a local business.

"The females ran onto the road, where an unidentified Good Samaritan came to their aid, transporting them to a local area hospital," the statement read.

The second incident took place in the 4300 block of No. 3 Road about half an hour later. In this case, the two men who allegedly approached a female as she was putting something into her car were armed, one with a knife and the other with a can of pepper spray.

"According to the victim, one of the males said something to the effect of 'give me your stuff' at which point the victim screamed and ran away," police said. "She believed the pepper spray was deployed. The female sought assistance from a friend who was in the area and called 911. "

Cpl. Adriana Peralta said investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

“We want to remind the public to remain alert to their surroundings and to call 911 immediately to report any incidents involving weapons," she said.

The suspects have not been identified, and police say descriptions are so far very limited.

Mounties are canvassing the areas for any witnesses or surveillance footage of the alleged attacks.

The RCMP is also asking the Good Samaritan who helped the women in the first incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).