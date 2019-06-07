"By women, for women;" that is how the City of Vancouver and federal government are describing the idea of a new housing complex for the Hastings-Sunrise area of East Vancouver, in what’s currently a parking lot.

"The project would be from tip to tail, totally designed, built, and run by women, for women," said Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart during a press conference Friday at city hall.

Stewart was joined by representatives from local First Nations and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, as well as Vancouver Quadra MP and Minister of Digital Government, Joyce Murray, who pledged $150,000 in federal funding.

The proposed housing complex would be for women, with a focus on Indigenous women, and would also include childcare facilities and potentially spaces for art, legal advocacy, and healing.

"My goal would be to have it for the most vulnerable people in the city," Stewart said. "We’re hoping to have something extremely innovative here."

"All the planning stages from the initial concepts to construction and operation will be led by women as the City of Vancouver brings this project to life," Murray said.

While the money pledged by the federal government is considered "seed funding", the property the city is proposing for the project is estimated to be worth more than $17 million dollars.

The parking lot, which is behind a London Drugs on Franklin Street near Penticton Street belongs to the city.

Turning it into housing would require rezoning. Stewart says the community consultation process in the area is now beginning, he says there have already been "pre-discussions in the area".

As for securing funding if the project goes ahead, the city says it is already in talks with CMHC about the project.

"This is a very good early signal the federal government is at the table," Stewart said.

It appears the project and concept of a women-led housing project is a first in Canada.

"I haven’t heard of one before anywhere else. What I would say is it’s a unique project here," Murray said. "I am very optimistic this will be ground-breaking and will be a pathway forward that will be picked up by other jurisdictions."

The Hastings North Business Improvement Association says it was made aware of the proposal a few weeks ago, and while it says it understands the need for affordable housing, the BIA is raising legal questions about the ownership of the lot.

"The lot was acquired due to a petition by the property owners in the 1960's under the Vancouver Charter as a local improvement," said Hastings North BIA Executive Director Patricia Barnes in an email to CTV News. "The moneys paid by the city to acquire the property and build the lot as a Collective Parking Lot were paid back to the City by the property and business owners. They have also been paying a special assessment on the property tax for the lot for many decades. So we will be doing historical research and getting a legal opinion as although the city is named on title the property owners and businesses always understood it was held in trust for them and consensus would be needed for development."