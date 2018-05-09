

Two women are in hospital after getting hit by a train in the Fraser Valley Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. at the Yale Road railway crossing in Rosedale, a farming-based community just east of Chilliwack.

It's unclear why the women were on the tracks, but witnesses said a dog might have been involved.

Paramedics worked on one of the victims for about an hour before she was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital. The other was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital.

The extent of their injuries hasn't been confirmed, but police are expected to share more information Wednesday.