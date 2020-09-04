VANCOUVER -- A woman reported missing after leaving her home Thursday morning has been found safe, Vancouver police say.

Officers put out an alert to the public Friday morning, asking for help to locate 64-year-old Shirley Gamlin.

Gamlin has Alzheimer's, they said, and may appear confused or think she's homeless.

They asked anyone who found her to call 911 and stay with her.

Fortunately, the woman was found, police said Friday afternoon.

No details have been provided other than that she is safe.