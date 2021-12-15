Woman who lost Penticton, B.C., home in tax sale getting $140K in compensation

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki holds up a binder of documents that the B.C. city provided during an ombudsperson's investigation into a 2018 tax sale. Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki holds up a binder of documents that the B.C. city provided during an ombudsperson's investigation into a 2018 tax sale.

Vancouver Top Stories