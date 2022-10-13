Woman 'sucker-punched' by stranger in downtown Vancouver, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was allegedly punched in the face by a stranger while walking in downtown Vancouver Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the 29-year-old victim was walking near Cambie and Pender streets when a man struck her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect was then seen running away down Dunsmuir Street.

"This is another concerning unprovoked assault," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release. "The victim was simply walking down the sidewalk when a man came up and sucker-punched her in the face for no reason."

A number of bystanders came to the woman's aid and stayed with her until police arrived. Authorities said the victim suffered "non-life-threatening physical injuries" that "required medical attention," but did not provide any further details.

Investigators believe the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe on the back, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident, and that his face was partially covered with a bandana.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2541.