VANCOUVER -- Emergency crews have been called to Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon.

The victim was hit at around 2:15 p.m. in the area of 192 Street and 80 Avenue. Authorities haven't confirmed whether she was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Police, firefighters and ambulance paramedics all responded to the accident, but were unable to save the victim's life.

"Despite all attempts to revive the woman, she succumbed to her injuries," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release.

Authorities said the driver stayed at the scene and has been co-operating with police.

Several intersections were closed down so police could gather information on what happened, including 192 Street at 82A Avenue, 192 Street at 78 Avenue, 196 Street at 80 Avenue and 188 Street at 80 Avenue.

It's unclear when the roads will be re-opened, but Surrey RCMP asked drivers to avoid the area during Monday's evening rush hour.

The accident happened hours after another pedestrian collision in Cloverdale that left a woman in hospital in serious condition. That victim was struck near 188 Street and 56B Avenue at around 7:30 a.m.

Over the weekend, a pedestrian was killed on Scott Road.