Woman stabbed in New Westminster, suspect arrested

Police in New Westminster are thanking neighbours who called 911 when they heard a woman screaming last week, saying one person has been arrested for the suspected stabbing.

Last Thursday morning, according to authorities, multiple emergency calls reported screams coming from a courtyard of a "multi-family building" in the city.

"New Westminster Police Department officers rushed to the scene. Once the scene was contained, police located a woman with injuries consistent with an edged weapon," says statement from the New Westminster Police Department, adding that the woman's injuries were "significant, but not life threatening."

The suspect, who has not been named, was arrested on Monday. Charges have been recommended to Crown counsel but not yet approved, the statement noted.

"The suspect and the victim are known to each other and there is no increased risk to the public," police added.

The location of the alleged stabbing was not provided, but police say they recognize it may have been an upsetting incident to witness. Anyone impacted is encouraged to call 604-529-2525 to connect with victim's services. Those with information who have not yet spoken to investigators are asked to call 604-525-5411.