Woman splashed with coffee, punched in face at McDonald's in Vancouver

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly punched in the face inside a McDonald's in Vancouver's West End.

Authorities said the incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, when a man walked into the fast food chain's Davie Street location and tried to use the restroom.

After finding the restroom occupied, he became "violently frustrated," kicking the door and throwing his coffee, Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News Vancouver in an email.

"Some of his coffee landed on a woman in her 60s," Visintin wrote. "As she got up to speak to him, the suspect punched her in the face."

The man also allegedly held a knife up to the throat of a bystander who tried to intervene.

Police were called to the McDonald's and arrested a suspect, a man in his 40s who hasn't been publicly identified.

Authorities said the victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.