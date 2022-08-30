Woman shouted racial slurs and spat on North Vancouver business owner, police say

After a North Vancouver business owner reported being spat on while having racial slurs hurled at him, Mounties say they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The North Vancouver RCMP say the alleged assault happened Friday evening and was reported on Monday. The man was at his business on Edgemont Boulevard when he said he was attacked by a woman. The detachment's spokesperson confirmed to CTV News that the woman is alleged to have spit on the man.

The use of racial slurs is something investigators say is particularly concerning.

"Hate crimes and hate motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect, said spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak in a statement.

While using racist language or shouting racist slurs at someone is not – in and of itself – a criminal offence, the use of this language while committing an apparent assault means it can be investigated as a hate-motivated crime, police explained.

"Hate-motivated crimes, as opposed to incidents, are criminal offences committed against a person, an organization or property that are motivated by hate, prejudice or bias against an identifiable group. Hate crimes should be reported to police," the detachment's statement says.

The woman is described as white, 5’6” feet tall, with brown and red shoulder length hair. At the time, police say she was wearing a turquoise rain jacket, dark blue pants and a light blue blouse.

Anyone who has video of the incident or who thinks they can identify the suspect is urged to call the detachment at (604) 985-1311.