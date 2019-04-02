A woman has been taken to hospital after being shot in North Vancouver Tuesday morning, the RCMP says.

In a message on Twitter, Mounties said that frontline officers have secured the area and are investigating.

Few other details have been provided about the incident, which police say was reported in the area of 12th Street and Lonsdale Avenue.

"We are requesting the public to avoid the area for the time being," officers said in a tweet.

Police tape could be seen from CTV News Vancouver's Chopper 9 helicopter blocking off an area near the Capilano Lodge.

There appeared to be blood on the ground marked in a parking lot behind the Masonic centre. Three pylons marked the blood and other items located nearby.

A short time later, officers were seen stopping drivers as they headed south over the Lions Gate bridge. The RCMP has not said whether the checkpoint is related to their search for a suspect in the shooting.

Witness Dawn Blaschuk said she'd been sitting at her desk at around 11 a.m. when she heard five or six bangs. Initially she assumed the noise came from a nearby construction site, but then she saw an RCMP cruiser do a U-turn outside the store where she works.

Several other police cars arrived at the scene, then she saw paramedics load an injured person into an ambulance.

"It was pretty close to home," she said.

"Things like that just don't happen because we're a medical district, so it's mostly medical and office buildings."

Blaschuk said she was shocked when she found out someone was shot.

"This is North Van. It's a pretty sleepy little area still… It is kind of disheartening to think that that's now coming here too. I live here, I work here, you know, the whole bit. And that's really close to home. My car was literally parked like 20 feet from this person," she said.

Mounties initially said they'd provide an update at 12:30 p.m., but then told reporters there was no update yet.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.