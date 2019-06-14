

Police are investigating a violent home invasion in Vancouver's West End that left a woman seriously injured in hospital Friday morning.

The 29-year-old victim was attacked in an apartment on Beach Avenue near Jervis Street by a man who apparently entered through an unlocked patio door.

Police have not specified what kind of injuries she suffered, but described them as serious.

Investigators believe the intruder's motive was theft, and said a number of items were stolen from the home.

Police are now searching for a suspect described as a white man in his 30s, about 6' tall with short, dark hair and subble. At the time of the attack he was wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.