Woman seriously injured during February arrest in Vancouver, IIO seeking witnesses

Nearly six months after a woman was seriously injured while being taken into custody in Vancouver, B.C.’s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses to her arrest.

The Independent Investigations Office issued a statement Wednesday detailing the Feb. 12 interaction between a police officer and a woman who was allegedly caught committing property crime in downtown Vancouver around 10:50 a.m. that day.

“An officer driving on northbound Seymour Street stopped upon seeing a woman who was reportedly damaging a parked, unoccupied vehicle on the east side of the street outside the Alla Ozerova Health Centre,” reads the IIO statement.

The Vancouver Police Department reported to the IIO that “an interaction occurred between the officer and woman when she was taken into custody.”

After being transported to VPD jail cells and treated by a nurse there, the woman was transferred to a hospital where it was determined her injuries were serious.

The woman is described in the IIO statement as having a slim build, red hair and standing 5’6” tall.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw or has video of the arrest. The IIO can be contacted by calling 1-855-446-8477 or through a form on its website. (LINK)

CTV News has reached out to the IIO and the VPD for more details about the arrest, as well as the gap between when it happened and when the public was notified.

This article will be updated if responses are received.