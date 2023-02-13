Woman seriously injured after 'interaction' with Vancouver police: IIO

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after an "interaction" with Vancouver police left a woman with serious injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced Monday that it has launched an investigation into an incident that occurred over the weekend.

"Information provided by the Vancouver Police Department states that at about 10:50 a.m. on Feb. 12, an on-duty officer driving near the intersection of Seymour and Nelson streets observed a woman he believed may be committing a property crime and stopped to investigate," the statement reads.

According to the IIO, an interaction occurred between the officer and woman when she was being taken into custody.

"The woman was transported to VPD cells for treatment by the jail nurse, then to a local hospital for further treatment where her injuries were confirmed to be serious," the IIO said, adding that the next steps will be confirming the details of what occurred during the arrest.

The IIO is responsible for investigating all incidents involving police officers in B.C. that result in death or serious harm to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

Anyone with information or video related to this incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477, or to use the contact form on the IIO website.