VANCOUVER -- Police say a strange incident in Vancouver last week has been deemed "not suspicious."

Officers had initially described the incident on Oct. 28 as suspicious. They said surveillance video showed a woman and a man in some type of altercation at around 2 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and West 59th Avenue.

Two men then drove up in a white SUV, visible in the video.

The three men were then seen carrying the woman into the SUV and leaving the scene.

At the time, police put out a description of the woman and the vehicle, saying they weren't sure what actually happened, so they were looking to speak to those involved.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Police Department provided few details other than that officers had investigated the incident, and had followed up with the people in the video.

Those individuals saw that police were asking them to come forward and did so, the VPD said in a brief update.

Police did not provide any further information, but said that based on what they were told, there is nothing to suggest anything criminal in nature occurred that morning.