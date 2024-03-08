Woman seeks $5,000 from City of Surrey after tripping in a crosswalk. Here's what B.C.'s small claims tribunal decided
The City of Surrey isn't on the hook for a woman's injury claims after she tripped in a crosswalk, B.C.'s small claims tribunal determined.
The decision, posted by the Civil Resolution Tribunal Thursday, outlined an incident that happened about two years ago. Tribunal member Alison Wake explained that, on March 5, 2022, Jacqueline Lewis crossed the street at 152nd Street and 16th Avenue.
While crossing, the tribunal heard, Lewis tripped over a hole in the pavement.
"She says this caused her to stumble to the other side of the road, where she ultimately fell and suffered injuries," Wake wrote.
Lewis claimed $5,000 for pain-and-suffering damages as well as $80 for physiotherapy expenses. However, CRT's small claims maximum is $5,000, so her file was limited to that amount.
"The city does not dispute that Mrs. Lewis fell at the intersection she described, and that it is responsible for maintaining that intersection," Wake's decision says. "However, the city says that it is not responsible for Mrs. Lewis's claimed damages, for several reasons."
While Lewis did not directly accuse the city of negligence in maintaining the crosswalk, that is how Wake interpreted her complaint. To demonstrate negligence, Wake noted, Lewis would have to prove the city owed her a duty of care, the city breached the standard of care, she sustained a loss, and the city's breach led to that loss.
Wake said public authorities don't "owe a duty of care to public property users if their actions were based on a policy decision." In this case, Wake explained, the city's policy is to rely on service requests and reports from members of the public or city staff, adding that it's not able to conduct recurring road inspections because of budget restraints.
"I infer the city argues that its complaints-based policy for road maintenance is rational and made in good faith," Wake wrote.
Referencing a court decision involving the City of Nelson, a ruling previously determined a similar complaints-based policy wasn't irrational as there was no evidence that clearly dangerous situations were being ignored.
"I find the same applies here, and Mrs. Lewis has not provided any evidence that the city’s policy decision was irrational, unreasonable, or otherwise made in bad faith," Wake's decision reads.
An affidavit from the city's street manager submitted to the tribunal said a review of service requests for the two-year period before Lewis's fall didn't show any complaints about that particular intersection.
"While I accept that Mrs. Lewis tripped at an intersection maintained by the city, and suffered injuries as a result, this does not necessarily mean that the city is responsible for her injuries. The city is not an insurer against injuries resulting from the use of its streets," Wake wrote.
The street manager acknowledged some "marks and depressions" in that particular intersection, but argued they didn't require repair as they're "reasonable and standard deviations."
"Mrs. Lewis provided a photograph which she says she took at the crosswalk in question. It shows a small hole in the pavement," Wake's decision says.
"I find this photograph alone is insufficient to conclude that the city obviously breached a reasonable standard of care for road maintenance. As Mrs. Lewis provided no other evidence about the applicable standard of care or the city’s alleged breach of it, I would have dismissed her claim in any event."
