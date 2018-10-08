

CTV Vancouver





A woman who says she was attacked on a transit bus in Vancouver says she'd been followed and asked for money before the violent outburst which was partially caught on camera.

The woman, who did not want to be publicly identified, said she got on the bus shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday on Granville Street near Davie.

She said a man had asked her for money, then appeared to be following her before she boarded. She said she told the bus driver she felt unsafe as she got on.

The man then boarded the bus without paying, and eventually accosted her, she told CTV News.

The woman pulled out her phone and recorded part of the incident, in which a man can be seen stumbling and asking the woman for money.

She's heard telling him she has nothing for him. He then swears at her and gets off the bus, slamming his hand against the window where the woman was sitting once outside.

He is then seen running back onto the bus and yelling obscenities at her.

"You're going to jail," she tells him.

Police say the man tried to grab her phone and she was assaulted. She was not physically harmed, and the suspect left the scene before investigators arrived.

Other transit users told CTV there are times they've felt unsafe as well.

"Nighttime transit makes me feel a little questionable about my safety just because there's a lot of people who are rather in a state unable to drive or just looking for a place to be," one person said.

Another said they've purposely sat near the driver or moved seats during incidents on the bus.

In this case, police say they're reviewing security camera footage as part of their investigation.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber