

CTV Vancouver





A woman was trapped in a garbage truck Sunday after reportedly sleeping in a dumpster and getting picked up along the route.

Officials said the truck driver detected movement in the garbage thanks to a camera that is mounted on top of the vehicle.

Emergency crews were soon called to a rural property west of Abbotsford to help rescue the woman out of the garbage truck.

The incident unfolded near Stan Pilat’s home and he said the woman managed to climb on top of the truck.

“She was yelling, she was trying to get out and she was stuck,” he said. “It’s a good thing he stopped.”

Firefighters carried her out using a spine board and said she may have a broken hip.

The driver believes he may have unknowingly picked the woman up in Chilliwack, according to officials.

"If this load would have been in or if the fellow didn't see her, she wouldn't have made it," Pilat said.

It’s believed the woman is in her 30s or 40s.