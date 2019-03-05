

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





A woman has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a crash that left her smart car flipped onto its side in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said they were called to the intersection of Southwest Marine Drive and Balaclava Street with reports of a rollover collision at around 1 a.m. They arrived to find the driver pinned inside the vehicle.

"The team all worked together to move the vehicle enough so that we will be able to stabilize her a little bit more, do a bit of extrication and then we pulled her out," said Battalion Chief Mike Huntley.

The woman was taken to hospital and police will be investigating the cause of the accident. The vehicle was towed away and the intersection has been re-opened to traffic.