Some 50 men and women from across British Columbia scrambled to help rescue a woman who’d fallen inside a cave popular with rock-climbers south of Penticton.

Provincial emergency officials notified Penticton Search and Rescue of the fall around 11:30am on Labour Day.

“We flew in an initial response team of four people and they could see right away we needed a [specialized] cave rescue because this person was in quite a ways,” said PENSAR leader Randy Brown. “We had contact with her but she was severely injured.”

20 PENSAR members and four Penticton firefighters hiked into the Skaha Bluffs system to set up a rope rescue system as far-flung members of the BC Cave Rescue Service began traveling to the Okanagan.

“She was already in the cave when she took a fall, so she tumbled about two storeys in the cave, but she was a good 60 feet [18 metres] from the surface,” explained cave rescue leader Doug Munroe.

“It wasn’t a freefall, it was over some rocks and ledges on the way down. This is a talus cave, just a fissure in the rock that’s full of breakdown you have to be able to get inside and there’s a lot of unstable rock that creates a very serious hazard for everyone in the cave.”

Rescuers had to negotiate tight corners, down small drops while watching for loose rocks one at a time on a rope line to get to the woman. They then secured her to a stretcher before starting the laborious task of bringing her out again.

“It’s not a simple lift up,” said Munroe. “You lift up a bit, go around, go over some rocks, then lift some more, then move back. It’s quite a complex move.”

They brought her out around 7 p.m. The woman, who was visiting from the Vancouver area, was air-lifted off the mountain and taken to Penticton Regional Hospital with head and upper body injuries, which aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Nine cave rescuers had been underground, with another five standing by at the Penticton Airport for helicopter transport to the bluffs. Another dozen volunteers were en route from various parts of the province to assist. Unlike many SAR groups, the cave rescue volunteers don’t get provincial grants to offset the costs of their equipment and training.

Officials say while the woman’s rock-climbing group was better-prepared than some they’ve seen, they were ill-equipped and too inexperienced to handle the conditions at Skaha Bluffs.

“What we’re seeing in BC, unfortunately, is an increase of people wanting to try caving and doing a quick Google search of a guide book, figure it will be fine and off they go,” said Munroe.

“That’s what we think these people were doing.”