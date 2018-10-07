

Mychaylo Prystupa, CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are trying to identify a man who allegedly attacked a bus passenger during a violent outburst that was caught on camera this week.

The cellphone video shows a bus driver returning from the man who was seated at the back of the bus. The public transit vehicle was stopped on Granville Street near Davie Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The man is slouching and then he slowly stands up, pulls up his pants and stumbles to the front of the bus.

“Do you have a few bucks?” he asks the woman making a video of him.

“No, I have nothing for you,” she responds.

He then swears at her and then gets off the bus. From outside, he slams his hand hard against the window where the woman was sitting and runs back on to the bus aggressively to yell obscenities at her once again.

“You’re going to jail,” she replies.

A commotion ensues and the cellphone drops. She screams, “Help me!”

Sgt. Jason Robillard of the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement to CTV News, “The suspect tried to forcefully grab the complainant’s phone and assaulted her in the process. The complainant retained her phone and was not injured.”

“The suspect left the scene and was not identified. Investigators are reviewing further CCTV footage and the investigation remains on-going,” the officer added.