

CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s nursing regulator is warning the public about a woman it alleges is posing as a registered nurse in order to get work, including caring for a "medically fragile" child in Vancouver.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the College of Nursing Professionals said Madison Zarazun has responded to at least one online ad for an in-home caregiver and told the prospective employer she was a registered nurse.

The college said Zarazun may have taken on other, private care work by pretending to be a registered nurse.

"In particular, BCCNP is in receipt of information that suggests that she may be working with a medically fragile child in the Kitsilano area of Vancouver, accompanying the child to school," the release read.

"This notice is to advise the public that Madison Zarazun is not a current registrant of BCCNP and she is not authorized to practise as a registered nurse in British Columbia."

It is unclear if Zarazun is using her real name.

The college is encouraging prospective employers to check the public registry to make sure the person they are considering hiring has the right credentials.