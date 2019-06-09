

CTV News Vancouver





A woman has been killed at the Toosey reserve near Williams Lake Saturday night.

Just after 6 p.m., RCMP officers from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek were called to the reserve for reports that a woman was "severely injured."

When first responders arrived, they found the 33-year-old woman suffering from fatal injuries and she died at the scene.

RCMP are not disclosing what kind of injuries she suffered. They said it is to protect the integrity of the case.

A man was arrested for murder at the scene and remains in police custody. His identity is being withheld as no formal charges have been laid.

Detectives with the Williams Lake General Investigation Section and North District Major Crime Unit are investigating and gathering evidence.

"We understand this reserve is a close knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large," said S/Sgt. Todd Wiebe in a news release. "If you have information about this tragic incident and have not already spoken to investigators, we ask to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP or Major Crime Unit and an investigator will arrange to speak with you."

So far, they have identified two possible homicide scenes; one on the reserve and the other at "Lover's Leap."

Authorities said both places blocked off while forensic examinations are underway.

Police believe the incident was an isolated event and the community is not at risk.