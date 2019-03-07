

Jordan Jiang, CTV Vancouver





A woman is dead following an apartment fire in the Fraser Valley Wednesday night.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service responded to a call for a fire in an apartment structure around 10:30 p.m. at the 2400 block of Countess Street.

Three people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and minor injuries, but Asst. Chief Jeff Snider said another was not so fortunate.

“There has been a fourth individual that has been removed from the building," Snider said. "They've succumbed to their injuries at this time."

There is extensive damage to the units that were involved and the ceiling collapsed, making it hazardous for firefighters to enter the building. The deceased woman was discovered by fire crews when they did a secondary search of the property.

“There were a number of residents on the balconies, and the crews did an outstanding job bringing people off the balconies,” said Snider.

Aaron McKay, who has lived in the apartment for two years, made it out with his dog and cat after hearing the fire alarms sound in the building. McKay said everyone was frantic and trying to figure everything out.

McKay told CTV News his dog, Pikachu, is doing fine.

“Just all the noise, and hustle and bustle, she’s just wondering what’s going on," he said.

Snider estimates there are around 30 people displaced and said emergency social services have been set up for those residents.

Fire officials don’t know where the fire started but a fire investigator is being called to investigate Thursday morning.