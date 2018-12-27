

A woman and two children were found suffering from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning following a car crash in Abbotsford, B.C. Wednesday night.

First responders discovered the three unconscious in a car after being called to a single-vehicle collision near Clayburn and Seldon roads before 9 p.m.

"All three were unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning," the Abbotsford Police Department said in a Facebook post about the incident.

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, and both kids were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Authorities had not released an update on their condition by Thursday morning, or commented on the relationship between the adult and children.

Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless and potentially deadly gas. Earlier this month, 13 people were sent to hospital following a carbon monoxide leak at a Vancouver office building.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of Wednesday night's crash.