

Gary Barndt, CTV Vancouver





Police are looking for additional help in relation to an unprovoked assault Sunday morning, where a man allegedly spat on a woman in a wheelchair.

Daniel Bielewcz, 28, has been charged with assault after allegedly spitting in the face of a 19-year-old woman in a wheelchair.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on March 17 on Granville Street and West Georgia Street.

After the first attack, video surveillance appears to show the man spit on the chest of an elderly man walking by.

He then appears to spit on two women walking past him.

Vancouver police is asking those three additional victims to come forward or anyone else who experienced this type of assault to contact them.

They can contact police at 604-717-3321.