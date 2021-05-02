VANCOUVER -- Police in Burnaby are investigating a shooting, which they say was targeted.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, and officers were quickly called to the scene near Dubois Street and Boundary Road.

“Once on scene, officers located a woman in her twenties, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” reads a news statement from Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

“The woman was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries,” it continues.

The Burnaby RCMP’s Serious Crime Section has taken conduct of the investigation, and although it’s still in the early hours of investigation, police say they believe it was targeted.

“The initial information gathered by officers suggests this was a targeted shooting,” reads Cpl. Cunningham’s statement.

“There is no indication of any on-going threat to the public as a result of this incident.”

The shooting came within 12 hours of another shooting in Delta, which police also say was targeted, but there is no word from police whether the incidents are related.

The Delta shooting happened at the Scottsdale mall’s parking lot in broad daylight with many witnesses. A man was killed but police say no bystanders were injured.

RCMP officers will be canvassing the Burnaby neighbourhood for information on the latest incident on Sunday. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the detachment’s non-emergency line at 604-646-9999. To remain anonymous, a person can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online to www.solvecrime.ca.