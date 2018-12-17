

CTV Vancouver





Two people were taken to hospital after being struck at a marked crosswalk in Abbotsford Sunday night, including a 53-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries.

Police said the victims were hit at the intersection of Tretheway Street and Slocan Drive at around 8 p.m., and that the driver is co-operating with their investigation.

The woman remained in hospital in critical condition as of Monday morning. Authorities said the other victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Crews had to temporarily close the intersection following the crash. The cause hasn't been determined, though it was raining heavily at the time.