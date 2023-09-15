Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle at a crosswalk in Vancouver

Vancouver police are asking the public for help as they investigate a serious collision that has left a woman hospitalized for more than a week.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said the victim — a 26-year-old woman — was crossing Venables Street near Clark Drive just before 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, when she was hit by the driver of a silver Toyota Tundra who was travelling east on Venables.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she remains as she recovers from her injuries, police said.

"Investigators from VPD's Collision Investigation Unit are looking for witnesses and dash cam footage to assist with the investigation," Const. Tania Visintin said in the release. "Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators as soon as possible."

VPD can be reached at 604-717-3012.