A 21-year-old woman was injured when she was struck by a pickup truck in Burnaby Tuesday morning.

She was crossing at Gilmore and Sanderson ways when she was hit by the truck at about 7:40 a.m.

According to officials, she remains in serious, but not life-threatening condition.

The driver remained at the scene and police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The cause is still under investigation, and officials did not yet know who had the right of way at the time.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with information that could advance the investigation is asked to contact police at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber