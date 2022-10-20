Woman heard 'screaming for help' as she was forced into vehicle, say RCMP as charges announced

The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo) The RCMP logo is pictured on a police cruiser. (File photo)

BREAKING | British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns amid chaos

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous six-week term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party obliterated her authority.

Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss in Downing Street, London, on Oct. 20, 2022. (Alberto Pezzali / AP)

What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far

Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.

Where home prices have increased the most in Canada

While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.

WATCH LIVE | Police officials to testify before Emergencies Act inquiry

Officials from the Ottawa Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are expected to testify about their challenges overcoming the "Freedom Convoy" protests today at an inquiry investigating the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

  • Man arrested as Saanich police investigate 2 homicides

    Saanich police and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit say one man has been arrested as they investigate two homicides that "appear to be related" Wednesday. Police say they do not believe there's any additional risk to the public as the investigation unfolds.

    Saanich police are seen at a home in the 3400-block of Bethune Avenue. (CTV News)

  • Woman sexually assaulted, robbed by stranger in Victoria

    One man was arrested and remains in custody after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger in Victoria on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Victoria police special victims unit have taken over the case after officers were called to a report of a woman who was attacked near St. Ann's Academy, in the 800-block of Humboldt Street, around 11:50 p.m.

  • Fatal crash near Parkhill

    One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in North Middlesex. According to OPP, first responders were dispatched to West Corner Drive between Prance Road and McInnis Road around 6:30 p.m.

  • Candidates debate how to make London safe for women

    Candidates for London mayor squared off on how to make the city safer for women Wednesday night. Khalil Ramal, Sean O’Connel, Sandie Thomas and Josh Morgan were in attendance for the event at Kings University College.

