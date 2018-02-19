

CTV Vancouver





Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was reportedly groped by a man outside a high school in Delta B.C. Monday.

According to authorities, the victim was walking on the track on the grounds of Seaquam Secondary School at around 10:15 a.m. when she was groped from behind by an unknown man who then fled the scene.

The woman, who suffered a minor injury as a result of the incident, then contacted police.

“Our officers responded immediately, conducting a search for the man. A police dog was brought in to assist with the search, but unfortunately the man was not located,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs co-ordinator for Delta police, said in a statement.

Seaquam Secondary, located in the area of Lyon Road and Somerset Crescent, as well as nearby elementary schools were placed under a code yellow lockout to protect students.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoody and possibly dark pants at the time of the alleged groping.

Police are currently canvassing the area for anyone who might have information about the incident. Those who do are asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.