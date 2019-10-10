

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Delta police are warning the public after an assault in Watershed Park Wednesday afternoon.

In a release, police said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on the Kittson Parkway side of the park, near the water tower and wooden stairs.

Police said a man jumped out at the victim and grabbed her, but she was able to force him away and escape.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with patchy grey hair and white facial hair. He stands approximately 5'8" and was wearing khaki pants, sunglasses and a brimmed hat at the time of the incident, police said.

The woman was not injured in the incident, police said.

Delta Police Department spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in the release that police have increased patrols in the area as a result of the incident.

"We wanted to make sure the community was aware that this incident was reported to police, and we ask the public to take precautions, such as walking or running in pairs," Leykauf said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or who saw a man matching the police description in the area is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.