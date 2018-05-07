

CTV Vancouver





Mounties say a woman found unresponsive in a jail cell in Surrey Monday morning is unlikely to survive.

The woman was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for an assault Saturday, and had been remanded into custody to appear in court at a later date, the RCMP said.

But on Monday, the woman was found unresponsive. Police performed first-aid and immediately called for an ambulance, but they do not believe she will live.

The province's police watchdog has been called to investigate whether there is any connection between police actions and her condition.

The Independent Investigations Office did not provide many details, but said that it appeared the woman went into medical distress due to an undetermined illness.

Its investigators are gathering physical evidence, interviewing officers and witnesses and reviewing the woman's medical records.