Woman found stabbed inside New Westminster home: police

Police in New Westminster are investigating a stabbing after officers found a female victim inside a home in the city Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residence on the 400 block of Carnarvon Street just after noon, according to the New Westminster Police Department.

"Officers rushed to provide life-saving aid before the victim was transported to local area hospital by BC Emergency Health Services paramedics," a statement from police says.

"At this time, it is believed the public is not at an increased risk."

No information was given about the extent of the woman's injuries or any potential suspects.

"Officers are in the evidence-gathering stage," a spokesperson wrote in the media release.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.