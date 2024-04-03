Woman found dead in South Vancouver, police investigating

A woman was found dead in South Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed that an investigation is underway in the area of East 57th Avenue and Rosemont Drive, near the Fraserview Golf Course. A spokesperson did not provide details other than to say that "the cause of her death is under investigation."

Officers at the scene declined to comment on the incident but a woman who lives on the street says police arrived around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.