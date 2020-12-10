VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a killing last week in Surrey.

Lisa Ellie Marie Baines, 29, was found shot to death in a car in an alley on 75A Avenue on Dec. 3.

Later in the day, police revealed they were also investigating a burned vehicle they believed was involved in the crime.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will provide more information on the case later on Thursday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.