Advertisement
Woman found dead in car parked in alley identified by homicide team
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 9:23AM PST
Lisa Ellie Marie Baines, 29, is shown in an undated photo provided by IHIT.
VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a killing last week in Surrey.
Lisa Ellie Marie Baines, 29, was found shot to death in a car in an alley on 75A Avenue on Dec. 3.
Later in the day, police revealed they were also investigating a burned vehicle they believed was involved in the crime.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will provide more information on the case later on Thursday.
This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information is available.
RELATED IMAGES