

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Richmond, B.C. overnight.

Officers found the woman's body after being called to a property on Westminster Highway near Gilbert Road shortly after midnight.

The cause hasn't been confirmed, but authorities said the death is considered suspicious.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is handling the file with help from Richmond RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.