Woman found after 'out of character' disappearance: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a young Indigenous woman who hadn't been heard from in several days has been found.

Police issued an appeal to find the 21-year-old woman on Wednesday, saying her family hadn't heard from her since July 11. She was last seen in-person in downtown Vancouver on July 7.

Police called the woman's absence "out of character," saying her family was "very concerned for her well-being."

Investigators said in an update Thursday morning that the woman was found, though they didn't indicate where. Her name and photo have been removed from this story for privacy.