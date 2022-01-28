Woman fatally stabbed in Coquitlam parkade, homicide team investigating

One woman is dead and a homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing in Coquitlam.

The violence unfolded late Thursday afternoon in an underground parkade near Austin Avenue and Marmont Street.

Coquitlam RCMP were called to an underground parkade in an alley behind a strip mall on Austin Avenue just before dusk, at about 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

“The victim was transported to hospital and sadly was pronounced dead a short time later,” wrote Const. Deanna Law, of Coquitlam RCMP, in a news release.

It appears that three businesses use the parkade: RW Real Estate Group, Austin Heights Pizza, and South Castle Korean Restaurant.

The parkade does have a gate, but it's unclear if it was open at the time of the attack.

Investigators appeared to focus on a white pickup truck parked inside, with fingerprinting powder residue left behind.

The parkade floor had clearly been hosed down recently, but splatters of blood remained on several spots on the ground.

There are security cameras inside, but detectives are still looking for more evidence.

“Homicide investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was in the area that has dash-cam footage from 2:30 p.m., to 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 29, in the area of the 1100-block of Austin Avenue,” wrote Law.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now working with Coquitlam RCMP and Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“Canvassing for witnesses is taking place. As is confirmation of victim identity followed by locating the next of kin,” wrote Sgt. David Lee in an email to CTV News Thursday night.

Investigators haven't given an details on a suspect, the motive for the attack, or if there is ongoing risk to the public.

IHIT is expected to provide an update Friday.