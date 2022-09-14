Woman dragged across table during attempted purse snatching: RCMP

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an attempted purse snatching in Richmond, B.C., that left a woman injured earlier this year.

The victim told authorities she was sitting inside a business on No. 3 Road near Westminster Highway on the afternoon of June 1 when a stranger tried grabbing her purse off her arm.

"The victim attempted to hold onto her purse and was subsequently dragged across a table and chair," the Richmond RCMP detachment said in a news release. "The suspect then exited the business on foot, heading westbound."

Authorities said the woman suffered "a serious injury" during the incident, but did not provide any further details.

Despite months of investigation, Richmond RCMP have been unable to identify the person responsible, and on Wednesday released a surveillance image of a suspect in the hopes of generating new tips.

The suspect is described as white, 5'10" tall, with a slim build and black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with a graphic design on the back, black shorts with a red stripe, black shoes, a black baseball hat and a black mask.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.