Woman dies in North Vancouver house fire

Investigators in North Vancouver are working to determine what caused a fatal fire at a local residence on Friday night.

RCMP and the City of North Vancouver Fire Department responded to the scene in the 400 block of Queensbury Avenue shortly before midnight and ultimately extinguished the flames—but not in time to save the life of one resident.

“Tragically, one person was subsequently found deceased inside the residence” Mounties said in a statement Monday.

The victim has been identified as a woman who lived in the building, according to police.

“This was a tragic incident resulting in the loss of life,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak of North Vancouver RCMP.

The woman’s family has been notified and is receiving support through RCMP’s victim services unit, as well as North Shore Emergency Management.

Anyone with information that could help explain what ignited the fire is asked to call RCMP at 604-985-1311, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) for anonymity.