Rescue crews have confirmed the search for a woman who went missing Sunday afternoon near Garibaldi Lake ended in tragedy.

Search and rescue teams from Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton were all called to help after a man and woman tried to go swimming in Rubble Creek and were quickly overwhelmed by the current.

The man managed to get out of the water, but still ended up stranded on a creek bank and had to be long-lined back to safety.

Sadly, the woman was found dead downstream several hours later.

Squamish Search and Rescue said the pair had just finished a hike and decided to go for a dip, but that the creek is too fast-flowing and cold to be safe for the public.