Woman died in Vancouver jail after calling 911 saying she was suicidal, report reveals

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener