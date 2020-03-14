VANCOUVER -- A woman is dead and a man is missing after a boat accident on the Pitt River Saturday morning that also sent three people to hospital.

In a news release, Coquitlam RCMP said they were called to respond to a capsized boat on the river south of Monroe Creek around 11:10 a.m.

Police said a Good Samaritan boater on the river assisted in rescuing the three injured people, who were taken to hospital with hypothermia, shock and anxiety.

An adult woman was recovered, deceased, and a 25-year-old man remains missing, police said.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News Vancouver it dispatched a total of eight ground and two air ambulances to the scene.

Because the incident took place on the water, crews had to be dispatched to multiple locations in anticipation of where the victims would be brought to shore, EHS said.

Police, fire and search and rescue crews all responded to the incident, and police said the RCMP Dive Team has been activated to help locate the missing man.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the incident, police said, noting that windy conditions and large waves are believed to have contributed to the boat capsizing.

Police said they have located the boat, which will be seized as evidence for their investigation.