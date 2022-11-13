Woman dead after police shooting in North Vancouver
It appears Mounties have shot and killed a woman in North Vancouver, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.
Officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of "a woman who allegedly tried to attack another person with a weapon," according to a media release from the North Vancouver RCMP.
Police say they also received a second complaint from someone saying a woman was trying to break in to their home.
"The information received from both complainants led police to believe those acts were being committed by the same female suspect," the statement from the detachment continues.
"Officers were able to locate the woman and initial attempts to take the woman in custody were not successful. A confrontation ensued which led to an officer to discharge their service issued firearm."
The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to probe the incident, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. A statement from the IIO says the fatal incident, which it describes as a "fatal officer-involved shooting," unfolded in the 3700 block of Hamber Place.
"Shortly before 7:45 p.m. police fired shots," according to the police watchdog's statement.
"Emergency Health Services attended and transported the woman to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased."
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477.
