Woman dead after police shooting in North Vancouver

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called to North Vancouver to probe a police-involved incident that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called to North Vancouver to probe a police-involved incident that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication

As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'

RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges

The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

  • RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges

    The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government. Yuesheng Wang, 35, from Candiac, Que. will appear in the Longueuil courthouse on Tuesday on four charges including obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of a computer, and with fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer. He was arrested Monday morning.

    Insp. David Beaudoin from the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement team. (CTV News)

  • Quebec's College of Physicians recommends masking in public as child respiratory infections surge

    Quebec's College of Physicians is recommending the use of masks in public as hospitals battle a surge of respiratory virus cases among children. Children's hospitals across the country are stretched thin, in part due to the rise of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood bug that can lead to hospitalization in severe cases. According to Canada's latest report on respiratory viruses, RSV levels are above what's expected for this time of year, and rising.

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

  • Young Londoner tries to help double amputee lying helpless near LHSC

    Near one of London, Ont.’s busiest intersection rests Tom, a 59-year-old a double amputee. It’s Monday morning, and Tom has been lying on the ground, just outside the property of the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital campus for the better part of four days. Tom is saddened most people driving by fail to notice him, but not all pass by.

    Tyler Calver, a London medical support student, is trying to get help for 59-year-old Tom, a double amputee. Tom has been stranded near the Victoria Hospital campus of LHSC in London, Ont. for several days. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Western University hopes faculty strike can be averted

    Members of the Western University community were anxiously awaiting word late Monday of a potential faculty walkout that hangs in the balance. Some 1,500 faculty members, along with librarians and archivists, could strike at 11:59 p.m. Monday if a new deal is not reached with the university.

Northern Ontario

Kitchener